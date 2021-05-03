St David's rescue: Fisherman airlifted to Swansea hospital with burns
A fisherman has been airlifted to hospital with second degree burns after suffering an injury while on a boat off the west Wales coast.
The fishing trawler got into difficulty in the Irish Sea off St David's Head in Pembrokeshire on Monday morning.
A lifeboat crew from St David's and a Coastguard helicopter arrived at the scene at about 11:45 BST and a man was airlifted to Morriston Hospital in Swansea with second-degree burns.
Nobody else on board was injured.
