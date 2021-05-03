Bank holiday warning of strong winds for Wales
- Published
Strong winds are expected in Wales on Monday, with the potential of damage to tree branches and temporary structures, the Met Office has warned.
The yellow warning begins at midday and lasts until 09:00 BST on Tuesday.
It covers all of southern Wales and most of the western coast, including 17 of Wales' 22 council areas.
The Met Office said gusts were likely to reach 40-50mph (65-80km/h) inland, and as high as 60-65mph (97-105km/h) around some coasts of south Wales.
It said some transport disruption was likely, with spray and large waves affecting coastal areas.
