Tomasz Waga: Fourth man charged with Cardiff murder
A fourth man has been charged with murdering a 23-year-old who died after being found in a Cardiff street.
Tomasz Waga, from Poland but living in Essex, was found unconscious by a dog walker in Westville Road, Penylan, on 28 January and died later.
South Wales Police said a 24-year-old man from Enfield, London, is due before Cardiff Magistrates' Court on Monday.
They were remanded in custody at court hearings and are due to go on trial.
A 41-year-old man, from Fairwater in Cardiff, who was also arrested on Saturday on suspicion of the murder has been released on police bail pending further investigation.
