Tonypandy: Boy, 7, hit in face by golf ball thrown from car on Ynyscynon Road
A seven-year-old boy has been hit in the face by a golf ball thrown from a moving car.
Police in Tonypandy, Rhondda Cynon Taf, are appealing for information following the incident on Thursday at around 17:00 BST.
Officers said the ball was thrown from a passing car into the boy's face as he walked along Ynyscynon Road near the Ynyscynon pub.
The boy suffered minor injuries in the incident.
PC Christian Freeth said: "This was an act of stupidity which could have resulted in a serious, even life-changing injury had it hit the young boy's eye or another part of his head.
"Anybody who witnessed what occurred or who thinks they know who was responsible should contact us," he said.