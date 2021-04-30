Ceredigion: Swimmers told to stay away from polluted Drywi
Swimmers have been told to stay away from a river after pollution turned it grey.
The ongoing sediment pollution in the Drywi in Llwyncelyn, near Aberaeron, Ceredigion is being investigated by Natural Resources Wales.
While the substance's point of entry into the river has been found, officers do not yet know the origin of the material.
The incident turned the Drywi's clear waters a "thick, swirling grey colour".
It is thought to have started at least two weeks before being reported on 16 April.
Environment officers are regularly visiting the site to investigate and take samples, the agency said. Initial analysis has eliminated likely sources of the pollution.
No swimming
Although there is currently no evidence to suggest that the substance is harmful to human health, Natural Resources Wales advised people not to enter the water until further analysis has been undertaken.
Although no dead or distressed fish have been seen in the river, it is thought that the thick sediment in the water and lining the riverbed will have affected the river's biodiversity.
Carol Fielding, Ceredigion environment team leader, said: "We are awaiting further analysis of the samples from the river and this will help with identifying the source of the sediment.
"We have also worked with the Welsh government to use satellite information to inform the investigation," she said.