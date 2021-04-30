Covid: Extra police laid on for first weekend pubs open outside
Extra police will be patrolling Covid-breach hotspots where people are expected to gather to enjoy the bank holiday weekend.
It's the first holiday weekend in five months that pubs, bars and restaurants will serve alcohol and food outside.
South Wales Police appealed to people to stick to the rules after hundreds ignored them earlier this year.
Barry Island, Cardiff Bay and Swansea's SA1 waterfront saw large groups gather at the Easter bank holiday weekend.
Assistant Chief Constable Jenny Gilmer, urged people to remember "restrictions are still in place" if they were going out.
"Social distancing is still something we expect people to adhere to," she said.
"So, we're telling people to please adhere to the restrictions, be considerate and respectful and hopefully everyone can have a good time this weekend."
The force, she said, had worked closely with licence holders and councils to make places safe.
"There will be extra police officers and community support officers and partners out there," Ms Gilmer added.
"The vast majority of people have done the right thing for many months, but we have seen some instances of anti-social behaviour over the past few weeks in Swansea, Cardiff Bay and Barry Island.
"Our officers will be out on the ground at those locations where people like to visit and supporting people and reminding them of the behaviour that is expected of them."
The police have enforcement powers and can disperse people who are considered to be breaking the social-distance rules.
"We would prefer not to use those, we'd prefer to work with people to remind them the standards of behaviour which are expected to keep our environment safe," Ms Gilmer said.