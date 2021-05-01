Archbishop of Wales: Kindness 'must last post-Covid'
People's compassion towards others "must not vanish" after the coronavirus pandemic, the retiring Archbishop of Wales has said.
The Most Reverend John Davies said the pandemic had highlighted the "goodness, kindness and love" in communities.
In a farewell message, he said it would be "a great shame" if people stopped helping others when the pandemic ended.
Mr Davies, 68, said Covid-19 had forced the church to become "more relevant".
Appointed archbishop in 2017, the criminal lawyer turned clergyman retires from his role on Sunday, with a final service at Brecon Cathedral.
In a farewell message Mr Davies thanked communities across Wales for their generosity during the pandemic.
"People have been so supportive of others in their times of need, in their times of loneliness, sadly in times of their suffering and bereavement," he said.
"I hope that's going to last, that when restrictions are relaxed and maybe when it's all over, which hopefully it one day will be, that that sense of calling to be supportive, to be compassionate, to be kind won't vanish with the pandemic - that would be such a great shame."
Mr Davies said Covid, which saw churches closed to congregations for months on end, had made churches "address the way they operate", by live streaming services and hosting virtual events to keep congregations connected.
"We were challenged by Covid to curl up and do nothing or to address the challenge full on, and I think we did address it," he said, "and we learned a lot from it."
"I have been immensely impressed with the compassion, imagination and innovation with which so many have responded, succeeding in making the Church more accessible and, dare I say, relevant," he said.
Mr Davies, who was the 13th man to hold the position of archbishop, has also been bishop of Swansea and Brecon since 2008.
The Archbishop of Canterbury and leader of the Anglican Communion, Justin Welby, paid tribute to his wisdom and skill, describing him as a "valued colleague".
"I have greatly valued his wisdom, his passion for the Gospel and evangelism, and his skill and diplomacy in dealing with often complex situations," he said.
Andrew John, the Bishop of Bangor, will take over until the election of a new archbishop later in the year.