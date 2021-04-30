Swansea's Oliver Smith, 27, jailed for 13 sex attacks in two days
- Published
A serial sex attacker who assaulted 10 women and two girls in just two days in Swansea has been sent to prison.
Oliver Smith, 27, carried out his attacks for "political" reasons as he didn't believe women "should wear enticing clothes in public."
Smith, of Swansea, mainly targeted his victims in Singleton Park, and Brynmill Park in Swansea on 12 and 13 February, the city's crown court heard.
He was jailed for three years having earlier admitted 13 charges.
Smith, of Uplands in the city, was also given a sexual harm prevention order and placed on the sex offenders register for the rest of his life.
Many of his victims have been left scared to go out alone since the attack, the court heard.
'Completely overwhelmed by fear'
Smith had attacked them while riding his bike around Singleton Park, Brynmill Park, Sketty Lane, as well as between Blackpill and Singleton, Bishopston and Kittle.
At a previous hearing before magistrates, he admitted sexually assaulting a girl under 13, attempted sexual assault and 10 further charges of sexually assault, with one victim assaulted twice.
He also asked for seven other offences of sexual assault by touching to be taken into account for sentencing.
Before Smith was sentenced, three victim impact statements were read to the court.
"Immediately after the assault, I felt vulnerable in a way that I hadn't known possible," one victim said.
"I burst into tears. I was completely overwhelmed by fear and had to walk home whilst constantly glancing around. I've terrified that he would appear and assault me again.
"I was a regular runner, but after the attack I couldn't bring myself to leave the house for fear of encountering him again. I've had nightmares and I've had to seek out professional help from victim support to deal with the impact of the assault."
In a second statement, another victim said she felt scared and upset that someone would carry out such an attack.
"I've spent countless days too scared to lie down during the nights because I've been worried that someone was going to break in," she said.
"I was a mess, hysterically crying and shaking, and wondered if I'd ever feel safe to go out again.
"I've been worried and anxious about walking through the park, even when I'm with someone I've not been there very much since., but when I have I was constantly checking behind me and become paranoid that someone was behind me.
"This man took away the only freedom I had in lockdown. Walking and exercise was the only thing that's kept me happy in lockdown. So I felt he had stolen this from me."
Psychiatric reports on Smith showed he has "very bizarre ideas, ideology and thinking", the court heard.
Judge Geraint Walters was also told that for 15 years, his mother has had concerns about her son's "bizarre views" and "conspiracy theories" and had been trying to seek a proper diagnosis for his condition.
But the hearing was told Smith had refused to engage with mental health support services to get an autism assessment done.
As he sentenced him, Judge Walters said the attacks "caused widespread terror at the time to women in and around the Swansea area".
"Many speak of the sense of violation of your having assaulted them in that way," he told Smith.
"Some have described profound effects which continue to this day.
"You were wearing a hoodie and dark clothing with a hood over your head, using a bicycle to cycle up to your victims and then make a quick getaway."