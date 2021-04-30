Lockdown killer's five-year sentence not extended
- Published
The Court of Appeal has refused to increase the sentence of a man jailed for killing his wife in the first UK-wide lockdown.
Anthony Williams, 70, was cleared of murdering his wife Ruth, 67, at their home, but admitted manslaughter by diminished responsibility.
He was sentenced to five years, which was criticised for being too lenient and referred to the court.
Lord Justice Bean dismissed the application.
Mrs Williams was found slumped in the porch of their home in Cwmbran Torfaen, with keys in her hand - she was later pronounced dead at the Royal Gwent Hospital in Newport.
Lord Justice Bean described Mrs Williams's killing as a "very atypical case of homicide".
"His actions were wholly explained by his illness. That illness was undiagnosed and untreated.
"This is not in our view properly classified as a case of domestic abuse. There was no history of controlling behaviour or coercive behaviour or any previous incidents of violence or abuse. Quite the contrary."
During his trial, the jury heard Williams strangled his wife of 46 years after an argument on 28 March, days after the start of the first lockdown began.
Williams had not slept for several days after the start of restrictions because he was worrying over money, coronavirus and his health, the court heard.
A psychiatrist told the court the defendant's mental health had dramatically deteriorated after retiring in 2019, and the coronavirus pandemic had made things worse.
While being driven to the police station, Williams told officers: "It wasn't murder and I didn't mean to murder her.
"I just flipped, it wasn't me. I wouldn't hurt a fly, it wasn't me, I'm not like that and I don't know what came over me."