Wally the walrus: Lifeboat crew use horn to budge animal
By Caleb Spencer
BBC News
- Published
A lifeboat volunteer had to resort to using an air horn to budge Wally the walrus off the station's slipway.
The hefty mammal was basking in the sun on Monday afternoon when Tenby RNLI lifeboat were called to respond to a potential emergency.
Despite one crew member's best efforts to shoo Wally with a brush, the sturdy sea creature was not budging.
Photographer Martyn Sidwell, from Middlesbrough, said Wally had been resting after five days out at sea.
Wally has become something of a tourist attraction in Tenby, having strayed unusually south to the Pembrokeshire coast last month.
Mr Sidwell said he had travelled with his wife on Monday especially to see Wally.
"He had been feeding offshore for five consecutive days with no rest, so he was holed up on the lifeboat ramp trying to get some rest," he recalled.
"Then a shout went out for the lifeboat and the crew started arriving, running into the station. They soon realised, 'we're going to have to move the walrus'.
"Eventually this guy came walking out with a broom, and tried to usher him off the ramp.
"Then [the walrus] looked at him as if to say, 'you're having a laugh'. He's the size of a cow. He wouldn't move."
With no luck with the brush, Mr Sidwell said the crew member tried a different approach.
"Then he came back with an airhorn. He must have thought, 'I've had enough of this noise', and turned into the sea," he recalled.
Reflecting on the experience, Mr Sidwell, who travelled home on Wednesday, said he felt privileged because seeing such animals in the flesh was "extremely rare".
"It was a little bit tinged with sadness - he's a long way from home. But he's healthy and putting on weight since he first turned up," he added.
"Obviously the local razor clams have fed him up quite well."