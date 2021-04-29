Covid: First baby born after NHS began in 1948 has second jab
The first baby born under the NHS when it was just a minute old more than 70 years ago has had both of her Covid-19 vaccine jabs.
Now 72, Aneira Thomas was born at Glanamman hospital, Carmarthenshire, at 00:01 on 5 July, 1948, and named after NHS founder Aneurin Bevan.
The grandmother, who went on to become a nurse, received her second jab at Canolfan Gorseinon Centre.
She had felt nervous, having previously had "severe" reactions to drugs.
"[But] it went very well, although I lost sleep over having the vaccine initially because I suffer from a severe allergic reaction to various drugs," Mrs Thomas said.
"I thought deeply about it, but decided I had to give it a try.
"I also spoke to my GP and he assured me that I shouldn't be allergic to this vaccine.
"He put my mind to rest and was proved to be right."
She urged anyone hesitant about the vaccine to take it, and praised researchers and scientists, who she said had been "amazing".
Mrs Thomas also thanked staff at Swansea Bay health board, which runs the centre where she had her second dose.
"The staff at the vaccination centre were wonderful," she said.
"They were very informative and kind. They know everyone is on pins initially, waiting to have the vaccine, so they are very reassuring."