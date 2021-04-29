Covid: Bala Cake Crew factory outbreak hits 68 cases
- Published
A total of 68 workers have now tested positive for coronavirus amid an outbreak at a cupcake factory that supplies the major supermarkets.
Initially on 21 April, the Cake Crew production facility in Bala, Gwynedd, had confirmed here were 42 cases.
All staff at the company are being tested and officials have urged anyone contacted by tracers to self-isolate.
The company employs 330 people at the site, and makes over a million cupcakes a week.
Cake Crew, Public Health Wales (PHW), the local health board, Gwynedd, Powys, Conwy and Shropshire councils, said they were working together to contain the spread of the virus.
In a statement, they said were also working with Denbighshire and Wrexham councils, "where a proportion of cases connected to the incident also live".
Staff are being tested at a mobile testing unit next to the factory, as well as testing themselves at home before travelling in for a shift, they said.
"It is hoped that this testing regime, coupled with the control measures that the company have adopted, will bring the outbreak under control," they said.
"This is a difficult time for all staff and local residents, but we would urge anyone who has tested positive or who have been identified as contacts to self-isolate to help stop the spread of the virus."