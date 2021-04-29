Brombil reservoir: Margam residents angered by visitor influx
A large influx of visitors to a south Wales reservoir has caused traffic chaos and major litter problems.
People are visiting Brombil Reservoir in Margam to post photos on social media, Neath Port Talbot council says.
Residents have been "suffering" because of the problems and the authority has now asked visitors to "stay away" while a solution is "worked on".
South Wales Police said it would be conducting regular patrols of the area and issuing fines where appropriate.
"It has led to frequent blocked access and severe parking problems for local residents and access for any emergency vehicles has often become blocked," the council said.
"There are also issues involving littering and dog mess."
The council said it does not promote the reservoir, which is privately owned, and had recently painted double yellow lines along nearby residential streets.
But these measures have been "ignored" by some people, or had the effect of moving the parking problems to other streets, it said.
The "huge rise" in visitors had also resulted in increased litter, including dog fouling, the council added.
South Wales Police said its officers were "responding on a regular basis to concerns over inconsiderate and illegal parking in the area".
"We want everyone to enjoy the area, but please park responsibly and safely as collisions and unsafe crossing of roads can occur as a result," the force said in a statement.
Police officers will be joined by council parking and waste enforcement officers "over the coming weekends", the force added.