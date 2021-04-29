Covid in Wales: Why are some in their 20s getting a jab first?
A higher proportion of younger people have had a Covid jab in north Wales than those who are older, figures show.
Betsi Cadwaladr health board said 14% of people aged 18 to 29 have been vaccinated compared to 9% of those between the ages of 30 and 39.
It is operating "two streams" of vaccination - one for those aged 30 to 49, and another for 18 to 29-year-olds.
The Oxford jab is being used for older people, with the younger group receiving a Pfizer dose.
It follows a review by the UK drugs regulator into the link between the Oxford-AstraZeneca vaccine and rare blood clots.
As a result, the UK government's vaccine advisory group, the JCVI, recommended people aged 18 to 29 be offered an alternative vaccine where available.
"This week, to ensure our vaccine supply is administered as quickly as it is received, we will continue to run two streams for those aged 18-49," Gill Harris, executive director of nursing and midwifery at Betsi Cadwaladr health board, said last week.
"One will deliver the Pfizer vaccine to those under the age of 30, and one will deliver the Oxford AstraZeneca vaccine to those aged between 30 and 49.
"We are adopting this pragmatic approach to ensure vaccines are not left for long periods unused."
Ms Harris added that people aged under 30 who had already received a first dose of the Oxford jab should receive a second dose because there had been "no serious adverse events attributed to second doses of the Oxford vaccine".
As of Wednesday, 21 April, 6% of both the 18-29 and 30-39 age groups had received a first dose of a jab.
A week later, the proportions were 14% and 9% respectively. Thirty-five per cent of the 40-49 age group had received a first dose this week, compared to 29% last week.
This week, Ms Harris said: "Around 70% of adults in north Wales have now received at least one dose of the Covid-19 vaccine and we remain on course to offer vaccination to the remaining adult population well before the Welsh Government's end of July milestone."
What about the other health boards?
BBC Wales asked all other health boards in Wales what their policies were on vaccinating the different age groups.
Powys health board
About 80% of people in their 40s and almost half of those in their 30s have received a first dose of a Covid-19 vaccine in Powys.
It expects the remaining invitations for those in their 30s to be received in early May.
The health board has a "secondary reserve list" for those aged 18-29, who will be invited to receive a Pfizer or BioNTech vaccine, including to fill cancelled appointments. More information can be found on the health board's website.
Swansea Bay, Hywel Dda, Cwm Taf Morgannwg, Cardiff and Vale and Aneurin Bevan health boards are yet to respond.