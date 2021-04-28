Call for Snowdon to be only known by Welsh name Yr Wyddfa
Wales' highest mountain could only be called by its Welsh name under plans being considered by park authorities.
It follows a motion brought by a Gwynedd county councillor that Snowdonia National Park authorities are asked to only refer to the mountain as Yr Wyddfa, and Snowdonia as Eryri.
The mountain in Snowdonia National Park stands at 3,560ft (1,085m) and attracts about 400,000 walkers a year.
The park authority will discuss the proposal later.
Councillor John Pughe Roberts, who put forward the motion, said many members were "complaining that people are changing house names, rock names, renaming the mountains".
Speaking on BBC Radio Cymru's Dros Frecwast programme, Mr Roberts, who represents Corris Mawddwy in Gwynedd, said: "In this area, for example Bwlch y Groes has become Hellfire Pass, Dol Hir is known as Longmeadow and this is happening in many areas.
"This is happening in many areas so we had to turn to the full authority to request a formal discussion," he said.
"The status of the language has changed in the last 20 years and we as an authority should be leading the way if the language is to be strengthened."