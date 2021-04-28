Toyoda Gosei: Hundreds of jobs at risk at car parts plant
Hundreds of jobs at a car parts firm are set to be axed after a firm announced it was pulling out of the UK.
Toyoda Gosei has plants at Gorseinon, Swansea, and Rotherham, south Yorkshire, and employs 458 people.
The company, which produces components for Toyota, Nissan, Renault and Honda, said it was responding to changes in the global sector and "significant reduction" in UK customer demand.
A formal period of consultation with employees is under way.