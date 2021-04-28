Newport: Woman found dead after man's car park death-fall named
A woman whose body was found less than two hours after a man fell to his death from a car park has been named.
Kerry Bradford's death is being treated as suspicious by Gwent Police who have linked it to a man who died at Newport's Kingsway car park.
Ms Bradford, 57, was found dead at about 18.15 BST on Sunday at an address in Monnow Way in the Bettws area of the city.
The force said the man's death was not being treated as suspicious.
It said it was continuing to carry out inquiries in the Bettws area and was not looking for anyone else in connection with Ms Bradford's death.
