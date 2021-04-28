Ryan Giggs denies assaulting two women
Wales manager and ex-Manchester United player Ryan Giggs has appeared in court to deny assaulting two women.
Mr Giggs is charged with causing actual bodily harm to a woman in her 30s and common assault of a woman in her 20s at an address in Salford last November.
The 47-year-old, of Worsley, is also charged with coercive or controlling behaviour.
He appeared at Manchester Magistrates' Court on Wednesday.
Wearing a dark suit and tie he spoke to confirm his address and date of birth before the three charges were read to him.
The case was then adjourned and Mr Giggs is due to appear at Manchester Crown Court on 26 May.
He has been bailed until his trial on condition he does not approach either of the women he is accused of assaulting or approach any addresses where he believes them to be.