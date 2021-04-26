Haverfordwest teacher denies sexually touching pupils
- Published
A primary school teacher accused of sexually touching 11 former pupils was never alone with children in the classroom, a court has heard.
James Oulton, 34, told Swansea Crown Court every class had "at least one" learning support assistant.
He denies 30 charges relating to his time at Mary Immaculate Catholic Primary School in Haverfordwest, Pembrokeshire between 2012 and 2018.
Council records showed Mr Oulton taught 673 pupils during his career.
Mr Oulton claimed evidence offered by the complainants that a learning support assistant (LSA) was not always present in the classroom was wrong.
"We were lucky, the school was well-funded and we afforded one LSA per class. Every class had at least one LSA, if not two, depending on the age of the children," he said.
Mr Oulton told the court that another support worker regularly helped children with additional needs in the classroom, while another would help others with their reading.
He said he never knew in advance when these members of staff would enter and said he requested an extra assistant, which was granted.
One complainant claimed Mr Oulton would grab her and place her on his lap on a 'swivel' chair. However he told the court that no classroom in the school had such as chair and that his had four legs and did not move.
Under cross-examination by prosecuting barrister Clare Wilks, Mr Oulton agreed he had a reputation as "the fun teacher" and would "tease" and be "jokey" with the children.
The court heard Mr Oulton had told the investigation that he would sometimes put his hands on his pupils shoulders or waists to get past them in the small classroom.
"Why would you bend to touch the waist?" he was asked.
"I can't give you a reason," responded Mr Oulton. "It would be whichever was most appropriate at the time."
Asked if he thought there was any need to touch them at all he replied: "If you ever worked in the classroom, or if any member of the jury worked in a classroom, they'd know you are in close contact with children."
He was then asked whether he passed close enough to his pupils that they would "feel your bulge and private area" so often that it became normal, Mr Oulton said "no."
Mr Oulton said he had no idea why the children had made the claims against him.
Asked why he has described the investigation against him as a witch hunt, Mr Oulton confirmed he had made a formal complaint against one officer involved.
Mr Oulton denies the allegations and the trial continues.