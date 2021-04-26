Wally the walrus: Disturbing wild animal a criminal offence
Disturbing Wally the walrus as he basks in the sun could leave people with a criminal record.
The marine mammal has become something of a tourist attraction in Tenby having strayed unusually south to the Pembrokeshire coast last month.
However authorities have urged the public to keep their distance following reports of visitors getting too close.
RSPCA inspector Keith Hogben said: "He is protected [by law] so disturbing him could constitute an offence."
In a joint statement with Dyfed-Powys Police, Mr Hogben added: "It's remarkable that this Arctic walrus has swum to Wales and is spending so much time in beautiful Pembrokeshire.
"People need to enjoy him from afar, avoid potentially spooking the animal and allow him to rest and conserve his energy.
"We've all got used to social distance over the last year - and that's something we now need to practice with this walrus."
The appeal follows reports jet skiers, surfers and paddle boarders disturbing the walrus, who is being closely monitored by several agencies, by getting too close.
He is protected by the Wildlife and Countryside Act 1981 and anyone caught disturbing the animal may be fined or even face a six-month prison sentence.
PC Kate Allen, of the Dyfed-Powys Police rural crime team, said: "Recent posts have been seen on social media regarding members of the public approaching Wally from the water and disturbing him, however we have had no reports directly to us.
"We ask that in the event that this occurs, these matters are reported to the rural crime team and/or the RSPCA rather than posted on social media."
She added: "We don't know if Wally will settle here or decide to move on from the area, but we ask while he is here that he is enjoyed from a distance."