Welsh election 2021: Rhondda constituency profile
By Cemlyn Davies
BBC Wales political correspondent
- Published
High up on the slope of Bwlch mountain, a yellow heart overlooks the valley.
Easy to spot from a distance, only on closer inspection does it become clear this memorial is formed of painted stones and tiny flags.
It commemorates some of those from the communities below who lost their lives during the pandemic.
People in Rhondda have suffered more than most recently, with floods and fears of landslips from long-abandoned coal tips compounding Covid misery.
It's against that backdrop that they'll choose who they want to represent them in the Senedd for the next five years.
The incumbent wants them to back her to "continue with the opportunity to build up our communities in a different way after Covid".
Previously a regional member representing South Wales Central, Plaid Cymru's Leanne Wood was elected as Rhondda's constituency member in 2016 - overturning a Labour majority of 6,739 votes.
"People here decided they wanted to take a different direction," she says.
"They elected me to represent them in the Senedd, and I'm very much hoping that people will stick with that - continue in a different direction and not look backwards, because I think that there's a danger that we will go backwards if people don't re-elect me to the Senedd this time."
She points to a local food-share scheme and the successful campaign to prevent the downgrading of the Royal Glamorgan Hospital as successes during her time as the local MS.
"People know what my record is, and people know as well that I've got a plan for the future," she tells me on the campaign trail in Ton Pentre.
Back in 2016, Ms Wood was also the leader of her party, benefitting from the increased airtime that position brought.
Having lost that job in 2018, her sole focus this time is on retaining her seat, and defending her majority of 3,459.
She acknowledges the TV debates during her time at the helm "were great" for raising her profile, but claims that she's "going to continue to reap the benefits of that for quite some time".
Not being leader this time has provided more time "to focus on creating a plan for recovery after Covid here in the Rhondda", Ms Wood adds.
Rhondda has only ever been represented by Plaid Cymru or Labour in Cardiff Bay and so history would suggest this is a straight fight between those two parties.
On this occasion, it's also a fight between two local women who pride themselves on being strong community champions.
Labour's candidate in their number one target seat is Elizabeth Williams, known as Buffy.
"Everyone knows me," she tells me on Tonypandy's high street, "I was born in the Rhondda, I've lived here all my life".
The community centre manager says standing for election was the "next step" after 20 years working in the community.
If elected she promises to give "100%" to the Rhondda and be "a positive change".
Asked about the similarities between her and Ms Wood, Ms Williams bristles and shakes her head.
"I don't think we're the same at all," she says before going on to criticise her opponent's record.
"When she was elected, I thought, 'Rhondda woman - brilliant, let's see what she can do', and to be totally honest with you, I have been disappointed, very disappointed.
"Let's not forget she's been [in the Senedd] for 17,18 years and what has she done for the Rhondda?"
Acknowledging he's unlikely to win the seat, the Conservative candidate says his campaign is part of a "long-term project which is going in the right direction".
The party won 528 votes in 2016, coming a distant fourth behind UKIP.
However, at the 2019 general election, a campaign dominated by Brexit, the Tories came second with 4,675 votes.
Tom Parkhill says his focus is on helping small businesses and creating jobs, while he is also calling for a UK-wide approach to easing lockdown restrictions.
"It's seems to be being different for difference's sake," he says of the Welsh government's approach.
Now a Cardiff councillor, but originally from Lincolnshire, Mr Parkhill says he understands the challenges many people face in Rhondda.
"I came from a town similar to those in Rhondda and it was a real struggle to start my career and I think I can relate to people who have also struggled and who have not been able to get a job," he says.
The Liberal Democrats won just 173 votes in this constituency in 2016, as the party lost four of their five seats in the Senedd.
At the 2019 general election, they lost their only Welsh seat in Westminster.
So, with another election looming, are the Lib Dems a busted flush?
"I felt like a busted flush in 2016," says the party's Rhondda candidate at this election, Jackie Charlton.
"We were incredibly disappointed, but we've built our party up since then.
"I know what it's like to be at the top and down at the bottom, and I really feel we're on the rise again."
Ms Charlton, a Powys councillor, says she recognises the "real difficulties" that people in Rhondda have suffered and is promising to "bring something fresh" and "offer something different".
Her priorities include health, climate change and supporting businesses after the pandemic.
Who are the other candidates in Rhondda?
Other candidates include Steve Bayliss from Reform UK who's critical of the Welsh Labour government's record on health.
The party was previously the Brexit Party and Mr Bayliss says: "The local Labour MP did everything he did to vote against the will of the people on Brexit as did the local Plaid Cymru MS.
"Under the Brexit Party, we showed we can deliver what the people want and I am determined to do that again."
Propel's candidate is former miner Jeffrey Gregory, from Tonypandy.
He says the "shocking levels of poverty and deprivation in Rhondda" show that "clearly something isn't working".
If elected, Mr Gregory promises to "address poverty, and deprivation, and will fight for the best interests of the youth, for the homeless, the powerless, the impoverished and the disenfranchised".
Steve Phillips is standing for the anti-lockdown party, Freedom Alliance.
"For over a year now I have sat and watched our freedoms get taken away from us," he says.
"I found it incredibly annoying and wasn't sure what I could do about it.
"It's time we stand up, enough is enough.
"If I win my seat, I plan on challenging these measures and bringing common sense back to the table, making decisions based on true statistics and most importantly helping people move forward from this horrific time we have had."
Ian Mclean from Abolish the Welsh Assembly, says that "as a local" he has seen first hand that devolution "has done nothing to help Rhondda".
"It's time to turn the tide against the Cardiff Bay gravy train and have one UK government," he adds.
"Lack of investment in the Rhondda has had a dramatic effect on youth employment.
"The young are our future and they've been abandoned by Plaid Cymru and Labour, who only care about keeping their lucrative jobs in the assembly."