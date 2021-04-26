Eighty south Wales weekend grass fires 'started deliberately'
- Published
Nearly 80 grass fires over the weekend were started deliberately, a fire service has said.
Crews have been tackling blazes around Wales including Machen mountain in Caerphilly county, Kilvey Hill near Swansea, and Cilgwyn in Caernarfon.
In south Wales alone, about 500 calls were made to emergency services.
South Wales fire service said it was still tackling grass fires across the area on Monday morning with the biggest near Mountain Ash, Rhondda Cynon Taf.
"The majority of these incidents, unfortunately, have been recorded as deliberate," said Dean Loader, the fire service's head of community safety and partnerships.
"It seems that there's a cultural issue. We've experienced these types of fires for many, many years now.
"We've got lots of educational programs in place where we talk and discuss these issue within schools but yes, it is a big problem for us at the moment.
"We are really unsure about who's actually starting these fires."
The combined control room of South Wales and Mid and West Wales Fire and Rescue Services said it had received about 500 calls relating to grass fires since Friday morning.
Dr Owen Williams, a community councillor in Salem, Carmarthenshire, said the fire there was "devastating for local wildlife".
He added: "It was terrible. There was smoke everywhere and the land has been left completely charred.
"The flames were almost out on the road and eventually the fire brigade had to been called to put it out because it was potentially threatening other fields.
"They seem to happen every year these days. I think people's concerns were that it could spread more widely."
He said there were "concerns and anger" that the fire seemed to have been started deliberately.
Brad Owen, from Mountain Ash, said the fires were "putting people's livelihoods at danger".
"The A4059 which is the main link in and out of the Cynon Valley had to be closed to allow the fire crews to deal with that overnight," he said.
"The firefighters are going from mountain to mountain when they could be out in the community doing normal callouts."
"Every year the fires seem to be getting bigger and more destructive."
"More needs to be done locally with awareness."
'Rain on way'
The Fire Brigades Union (FBU) called grass fires "an age old problem" but said rain was forecast for later in the week.
"Judging by the weather forecast this morning, crews will be pretty pleased to hear we've got some rain on the way," said Cerith Griffiths, executive council member for Wales at the FBU.
"I've been in the fire and rescue service for over 27 years, and this was happening when I first joined, and it's something we've had to deal with year after year."
She said a breeze could lead to "chasing flames" and crews could be tied up for "quite some time".
She added some cases of grass fires were started deliberately.