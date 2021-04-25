Swansea: Three arrested and five given dispersal notices
- Published
Three people were arrested and five dispersal notices were issued to people in Swansea, as part of police efforts to tackle antisocial behaviour.
South Wales Police put dispersal orders in place at hotspots over the weekend.
On Saturday, two people were arrested on suspicion of possession of drugs with the intent to supply, and one arrested on suspicion of being drunk and disorderly.
The force said it responded to a minority behaving anti-socially.
Supt Steve Jones said the force's patrols were focused "on areas in Swansea where a large number of people were congregating" including the waterfront, marina and Oystermouth Road.
"Our officers were at these hotspots and kept a close eye on these locations during their patrols. Those found committing antisocial behaviour were dealt with accordingly."
Five Section 35 notices were issued, the force said.
Supt Jones said, although it was "understandable that everyone's keen to make the most of the good weather", a minority were behaving in a way that was "just unpleasant for other people".
Ahead of the weekend, dispersal orders were put in place in Cardiff Bay, Swansea, Ogmore-by-Sea and Barry Island, giving South Wales Police powers to break up crowds.