Covid: Police pledge to break up crowds at hotspots
Police have pledged to clamp down on anyone causing anti-social behaviour at hotspots over the weekend.
Dispersal orders have been put in place in Cardiff Bay, Swansea, Ogmore-by-Sea and Barry Island, giving South Wales Police powers to break up crowds.
Action is also being taken in Tenby, Pembrokeshire, due to concerns about "possible anti-social behaviour".
From Saturday, six people from six different households can meet outdoors under revised Covid rules.
The action comes after criticism of people gathering in large numbers in Cardiff Bay and further afield.
North Wales Police said it was putting on extra patrols as it was anticipating the area would "get very busy this weekend".
South Wales Police said it was the first time a dispersal order had been put in place at Ogmore-by-Sea due to recent anti-social behaviour.
"We are not there to monitor visitor numbers and prevent those visiting in a law-abiding manner from enjoying. We are there to ensure public safety," said the force.
"We all have a responsibility to make sensible choices when we are out and about, maintaining social distancing and not putting ourselves and others at unnecessary risk."
The dispersal order at SA1 Swansea comes as South Wales Police said it was aware of messages on social media about a gathering on a beach.
What is a dispersal order?
- A dispersal order can be imposed on a specific area for up to 48 hours under section 35 of the Anti-social Behaviour, Crime and Policing Act 2014
- The order gives police and community support officers the power to require people to leave a particular area and not return for a period of time
- It aims to prevent disorder and "members of the public in the locality being harassed, alarmed or distressed"
- Failure to follow the order could leave people with a fine or up to three months in jail
- Source: UK government website
Dyfed-Powys Police has launched its annual Operation Lion initiative to ensure Tenby "continues to be a safe and popular destination for all this spring and summer".
Chief Insp Louise Harries said it had been adopted following recent incidents and after "listening to residents' concerns".
The force also said officers will be "conducting proactive patrols of areas identified as possible sites for illegal raves over the weekend" and it called on the public to alert them.
In north Wales, the force urged motorists to "take extra care on the roads" following several fatal and serious collisions this year.