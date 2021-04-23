Fire crews tackle several large mountain fires in north Wales
- Published
Fire crews are tackling a number of large mountain and grass fires across Wales.
The combined control room of South Wales and Mid and West Wales Fire and Rescue Service has received 490 calls since 09:00 BST on Friday.
Station manager Alan Thomas, who has been co-ordinating the response, said it had been "exceptionally busy".
Meanwhile, around 20 firefighters are tackling a blaze at Cilgwyn near Carmel, south of Caernarfon.
The cloud of smoke from the incident is so large that its control room has received 999 calls from Anglesey, North Wales Fire and Rescue Service said.
Five fire crews are continuing to tackle a blaze of burning grass and gorse at Kilvey Hill in Swansea which first began at 14:00 BST.
A wildfire of over seven acres (three hectares) above Park Road in Ferndale, Rhondda Cynon Taf, is also being fought by three fire crews, using water jets and an all-terrain vehicles.
Three crews are also attending a wildfire at Nantmor near Beddgelert in Gwynedd.
Meanwhile, firefighters have returned to an smouldering wildfire which has reignited at Aberhenwaun Uchaf, Seven Sisters, Neath Port Talbot.
In Llanrwst in Conwy county, two appliances are at the scene of a gorse fire.
A fire at Caswell Bay, Gower, being monitored by one fire crew, is moving towards the edge of a cliff and thought to be running out of land to burn.