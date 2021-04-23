Wrexham Maelor Hospital: 'Hoax call' suspect released
- Published
A man arrested in connection to a "hoax call" at a north Wales hospital has been released without charge.
North Wales Police said the 33-year-old is no longer a suspect.
Patients were asked not to attend Wrexham Maelor Hospital on Thursday due to a security alert following a report of a suspicious package.
Movement of staff and patients was restricted and people urged not to attend planned appointments while police carried out a search.
Access restrictions to the 800-bed district general hospital were lifted later on Thursday and police said investigations are continuing.
Related Topics
Related Internet Links
The BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.