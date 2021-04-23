Wrexham: Two arrested after man found with stab wounds in Caia Park
- Published
Two people have been arrested after a man was found with life-threatening stab wounds outside a shop, police say.
North Wales Police said it received a report at about 14:00 BST on Friday of an altercation on Prince Charles Road, Caia Park, Wrexham.
The wounded man was initially treated by police officers at the scene before being taken to Wrexham Maelor Hospital.
The area was cordoned off while investigations continued and police asked people to avoid the area.