Aberdare: People queue overnight for new homes
- Published
Thirteen houses have sold in less than three hours after dozens of people slept outside an estate agent to bid for new homes in Aberdare.
Up to 30 people arrived at Bidmead Cook on Thursday with chairs, blankets and prosecco, preparing for a long wait.
Estate agent Gavin Williams said he had never seen buyers queuing overnight in his professional life.
The scenes - more than 18 hours before the 14 homes went on sale - were described as "completely bonkers."
Fellow estate agent Jeanne Fry-Thomas said around 30 people were still outside at 23:00 BST.
"We're only releasing 14 houses. If we were releasing more, there'd be more people there," she said on Thursday night.
When her fellow director sent her the pictures she thought, "Are you serious?".
"It's a case of pay your money, pay your deposit - that's why they're queuing and they're going to be there all night," said Ms Fry-Thomas.
"I couldn't believe it, couldn't believe my eyes. My fellow director's been out there giving them coffee and doughnuts, and I think in the morning they've got some prosecco.
The site called Cwm Heulwen, has three-bedroom properties priced at £184,950 and with four-bed homes coming in at £320,000.
Currently, the average house price in Wales is £209,723, according to the Principality Building Society.
Ms Thomas thinks the excitement is down to people wanting more space and that is why the houses are so popular.
"People want gardens and more space.
"It's bouncing and it's completely bonkers. It's local people, people moving from outside the area, investors - it's madness, our busiest offices are all the valleys offices.
"And we just don't have the stock. The demand is there, but we don't have the properties," she said.
'Absolutely unbelievable'
Bidmead Cook said the houses are off plan and they are the second phase of a development.
They are being developed by a Welsh family-owned company, Davis Homes.
Developer Matthew Davis said he was "a bit flummoxed" by the situation.
The 42-year-old, from Pontyclun, said: "It's absolutely unbelievable. The housing market is strong but this is unbelievable.
"The first lady decided to park up and camp mid-afternoon and it must have created a situation where people thought they should start queuing as well."