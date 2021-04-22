Bridgend flat fire leaves elderly man dead
A police investigation is under way after an elderly man died in a fire at a ground floor flat fire in Bridgend.
South Wales Police officers remain at Vernon House Flats, where they were called late on Wednesday.
The victim is believed to have been a resident at flats, the force said, confirming it is working with the fire service to establish the cause of the blaze.
The victim's family "are aware and are being supported," a spokesman said.
A police cordon remains in place while work continues.
South Wales Fire and Rescue Service said they were called to the scene at about 23.50 BST.
"The fire had spread to the flat above in the two storey block. The incident was declared over at 00:58," a spokesman said.
"The cause of the fire is under investigation."
Crews from Bridgend and Pencoed attended.