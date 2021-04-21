Llanelli beach mud rescue: Man, child and dog rescued
A man, a child and a dog were rescued after they became stuck in thick mud on a beach in Carmarthenshire.
Police requested the assistance of the Coastguard in North Dock, Llanelli, shortly before 15:00 BST.
Coastguard rescue teams from Burry Port and Llansteffan, assisted by Mid and West Wales Fire and Rescue Service crews, used a sled, rope and pulleys to release the stricken trio.
No medical treatment was required and the incident was over by 17:10.
