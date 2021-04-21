Swansea beach partygoers warned of police action
Potential beach partygoers have been warned not to flout Covid-19 rules or they could face action by police.
South Wales Police said it was aware of messages on social media about a gathering on a Swansea beach.
Six people from two households are currently able to meet outside in Wales. From Saturday, this will change to six people from six households.
Officers will be using section 35 dispersal orders and adopting "a far more robust approach", the force said.
Ch Insp James Ratti said he was "appealing to the better nature" of local young people, and pleaded with those thinking of attending "to please reconsider and avoid doing so this weekend".
"Our officers will be maintaining a visible presence in the area and will be utilising Section 35 powers to disperse those acting in an anti-social manner, as well as utilising powers to confiscate alcohol," he said.
"Please be advised that the officers will be adopting a far more robust approach than previously."
Large gatherings have a "direct impact" on the local community and put unnecessary strain on the authorities, Ch Insp Ratti added.