Army veteran who lost twin brother to suicide speaks out
By Ollie Pritchard-Jones
BBC News
- Published
An Army veteran who lost his twin brother to suicide has spoken out to encourage others in need to seek help.
Aaron Leventhal and his brother Luke were inseparable growing up and both joined the Army in their late teens.
After being discharged, Aaron adapted to civilian life, but Luke spiralled into depression before killing himself in April 2009 at the age of 25.
Aaron, 37, from Swansea, said: "I don't want any other families to go through that."
Aaron, who grew up in Bristol before moving to south Wales, said he was "lost" after Luke died.
The pair had always dreamed of being pilots and Aaron channelled his grief into achieving their joint ambition.
Just three months after Luke's death, he finished his qualifications and gained his private pilot licence.
The former Royal Mechanical and Electrical Engineer craftsman went on to self-fund his training by driving lorry tankers before becoming a commercial airline pilot for FlyBe.
He did this until the airline collapsed at the beginning of the pandemic and has since returned to his old job until the aviation industry rebounds.
Aaron, who lives with his long-term partner Abigail Hall and their seven-year-old daughter Belle in Loughor, said his brother's mental health deteriorated over two or three years.
During this time he made several suicide attempts but always rang Aaron who managed to talk him out of it.
On the night he died, Luke did not call his brother - instead leaving him a note explaining his actions.
Despite his previous attempts, Aaron was surprised at his death because he seemed "really happy" in the fortnight beforehand and had just started a new job.
But he sold his car, which Aaron thought was "odd", and in hindsight believes was a sign of Luke's intentions.
The night before he died, Luke "repeatedly" texted his brother pleading with him to come for a night out in Bristol.
"Due to work commitments I couldn't make it," he explained.
"Only hours later he took his own life. If only I knew that all he wanted was to say goodbye one last time I would have been there in a shot.
"I wouldn't want any other family or friends to experience the pain of losing someone in this same way.
"He didn't really understand life. He said 'I can't see the point in anything'. At the time I didn't understand depression - he went up and down and it was really deep.
"I don't want any other families to go through that. Mental health is a big thing, especially at the moment.
"After he died I was completely lost for about a year."
Channelling his energy and grief into flying allowed Aaron to gradually rebuild his life.
He feared at losing his dream job as a pilot might send him into a downward spiral, but said he has come through the pandemic stronger and wants others to always know there is always hope.
But he has never forgotten the trauma of his twin brother's death and has set himself challenges ever since.
Part of his mission to raise awareness involves a challenge he is doing with several close friends and family, including climbing Pen Y Fan in the Brecon Beacons 10 times in 24 hours - the equivalent highest of Africa's highest mountain, Mount Kilimanjaro.
He hopes to raise £2,000 for Papyrus - which works to try and prevent suicide among the young.
- If you have been affected by these stories or issues they raise - or have concern for your or another person's mental health and wellbeing - BBC Action Line has contacts for many organisations that can help