Porth bus crash: Pedestrian killed
- Published
A 77-year-old old man was killed when he was hit by a bus.
The man died at the scene of the crash, in Porth Road in Porth, Rhondda Cynon Taff, at about 11:00 BST on Tuesday.
South Wales Police said it involved a single-decker Stagecoach bus. The man's family have been informed and are being supported by officers, the force said.
Officers urged anyone who witnessed the crash or had dashcam, mobile phone or CCTV footage that may assist them to get in touch.
Related Topics
Related Internet Links
The BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.