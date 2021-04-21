Welsh election: 'Voices of disabled people must be heard'
People with learning disabilities should be encouraged to get involved in politics so their voices are heard, a disability rights campaigner has said.
Lucy Hinksman, from Haverfordwest, is a learning disabilities champion for Pembrokeshire council.
Ten years ago she helped set up All Wales People First as a voice for those with learning disabilities.
We asked people what they'd do if they ran Wales, and Lucy, 35, said she wanted a more equal society.
"If I had the chance to be in charge of Wales, learning disabilities and autism are important as I have a learning disability myself," she said.
"I would like to make sure employers know how to treat people with learning disabilities and autism, and offer them more jobs in the skills that they have.
"Also residential care settings need to understand people with learning disabilities more in what their needs are and what they can do. We also need to tackle isolation and loneliness."
The All Wales People First charity is a self-advocacy group run by and for people with learning disabilities, and Lucy believes it is important barriers are broken down, allowing people to form relationships and be part of society.
"I've felt quite lonely and isolated myself because I live independently, but now I have a dog for company which has been better for my mental health," she said.
Lucy admitted she has found lockdown difficult, but the support of friends and local charities has given her help and advice.
Her photography has also been an important creative outlet and she has been involved in Haverfordwest's VC Gallery - a charity helping veterans and others in the community through arts projects.
It has helped her gain experience as a photographer and she currently has a project called Through Our Own Eyes on display.
Each image shows someone with a learning disability going about their daily life, with the aim of challenging the way we think about people.
Tim Phillips, who works with her at the gallery, said Lucy was an inspiration to others, adding: "She goes about her daily life and her enthusiasm for her photography is amazing.
"It shows people with learning disabilities that you can overcome that barrier and that anything is possible - which Lucy has demonstrated with her photography, with her art and with her work."
A local gallery also sells her work and Lucy said she was very proud of what she has achieved, but has had to change course from her original career plans because of challenges and discrimination in the workplace.
Lucy gained qualifications in catering and hospitality but found that employers were not able to give her the chances she needed to progress.
It is something she says has to change, adding: "We do a lot of work around employers, that's another barrier that needs to be better.
"I think some of it is to do with attitudes of different people not giving us a chance, and then there's also our own attitudes as well - we have to go for it."
Lucy has a keen interest in politics and has spent time with her local Senedd member.
She said she believes more people with learning disabilities need to get involved in politics and politicians need to take more notice of their campaigns.
"Listen to people with learning disabilities - make sure our rights are heard," she said.
"My dream in the future would maybe be being a politician.
"Somebody with a learning disability should be part of politics because I don't think we have anyone representing us."
