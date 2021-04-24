Senedd 2021: Wales 'needs more green spaces'
Being locked down over the past year has made Bev Lennon appreciate green spaces around her, the colours of the flowers and sounds of the birds.
With seemingly little on TV apart from news of coronavirus deaths, she saw the world outside as a source of comfort.
This made her realise how important green spaces were for mental health, not just during the pandemic.
We asked people what they would change after May's Senedd elections and Bev wants more beautiful spaces to live in.
"Just listening to the birds. Being in a park, the greenery, that tranquillity, it's a help. It's helpful as opposed to if you're indoors all the time," said Bev, 59, from Barry, Vale of Glamorgan.
Bev, who has suffered from depression, described the past year as "very difficult" as she heard about lots of black people and ethnic minorities "suffering in intensive care and passing away".
The situation left the teacher so fearful she began tracking the coronavirus R number and worrying about issues such as social distancing and people wearing masks.
Talking about how she found a release at a time when we were limited in leaving home, she said: "During the lockdown, I've been all over the world. I have practically been to Hawaii, I've been to Jamaica, been to France, to Germany, I have been to Italy, Spain.
"Some may ask 'how did she do that when people weren't allowed to fly?'
"Well, I went on the internet. The music, the beaches, just sitting there watching it. I put myself on that beach."
An ornamental cherry blossom tree in her house also gave her a feeling of being closer to nature, which helped her cope during lockdown.
Being deprived of the natural world and having to improvise to experience it has made her appreciate wildlife more, and she said she now has a better connection with it than ever before.
Bev described listening to birds and watching how they interact, as well as appreciating the smells and textures of flowers.
"You could go out at any time (before lockdown), and now it's all about when can you go out.
"Are they going to be lots of people that are not wearing a mask? That's something which is going to take time (to get used to) and I do feel sorry for the people who are suffering (with mental health issues because of the pandemic)."
Bev wants more conversations to take place with people about how they would like to see the area where they live improved, such as with green spaces, trees and flowers.
"It's coming up to the election time and we are hearing what people are going to do. I would like to see these decisions sort of taking place continuously, every now and again, I think that's good.
"When we saw Boris Johnson and Mark Drakeford standing in front and talking to us about what's been going on and how things need to change (during the pandemic), I think it would be really useful if we had more of those conversations."
She believes lockdown and working from home have changed how we live and put more importance on the environment around our house.
Little touches, such as flowers and positive words painted on benches, could have big effects on mental health, she said.
But improving the areas we live in is not just about planting trees or flowers, Bev also wants to see better protection for our environment.
"I would absolutely tell them to look at what's happening with the weather. For a start, look at climate change.
"Look at what's happening when we have these floodings. People have been flooded, not just once, not twice, maybe even three times, some of them. So look very, very carefully at the flood defences, look at these rivers."
