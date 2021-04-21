Covid vaccine: 'Don't go for jab without appointment' plea
- Published
A health board has asked people not to attend one of its mass vaccination centres without an appointment after an incorrect social media post was shared.
Cardiff and Vale University Health Board said people turning up at its Bayside mass vaccination centre were putting additional pressure on staff.
It also asked people to check official information before ringing the vaccination line.
The board said it was now inviting people in their 30s to get jabs.
The Bayside centre, based in the former Toys 'R' Us store in Cardiff Bay's sports village area, became the board's fourth mass vaccination centre when it opened in March.
The others are at Pentwyn Leisure Centre, the therapy centre in Splott and Holm View Leisure Centre in Barry.
In a tweet, the health board said: "We are aware of a social media post saying that people can turn up at Bayside Mass Vaccination Centre to receive their vaccination.
"This is not true. Please do not attend without an appointment."
It put out further tweets saying: "Please can we remind people to check our official channels for vaccination updates.
"Unfortunately on some occasions posts are shared asking for people to turn up or call the booking line when this information is inaccurate.
"This then causes additional pressure on our staff and vaccination service.
"We appreciate that people want their vaccine but we need you to work with us so we can move through the programme as efficiently as possible."
A spokesperson for Cardiff and the Vale University Health Board said: "The Health Board is inviting people from priority groups in line with JCVI guidance.
"We would ask people to please not show up without an appointment as this causes additional pressure on our staff and vaccination service.
"We are currently auto-scheduling in ages 31-39 and have a reserve list on our website for people to register if they are aged 18 and over."
Who has received the vaccine so far?
The Cardiff and Vale area, which covers Cardiff and the Vale of Glamorgan council areas, has offered first doses of a Covid vaccine to everyone in the Group 1-9 priority list, which covers everyone aged 50 and over, care home residents, health and social care staff, people aged 16 to 64 with underlying health conditions and unpaid carers.
It has also covered the 40-49 age group and is now on the 30-39s.
The board also set up a reserve list, which it advertised online, offering anyone aged 18 and over who wanted to the chance to register to be called at short notice should people with appointments fail to turn up, or if there were spare doses of vaccine available.
To date, 330,048 doses of vaccine have been administered in Cardiff and Vale, of which 243,629 are first doses and 86,401 are second.
More than 90% of those over 60 have taken up the offer of a first dose, rising to 95.3% in the 75-79 age group.
Nearly 500,000 people live in the board's area.