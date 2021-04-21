Wales elections 2021: Youth unemployment debated by parties
Plaid Cymru's promise of "absolutely zero" youth unemployment if the party is in government gives young people "false hope", Labour has said.
Welsh Labour's economy minister Ken Skates and Plaid Cymru leader Adam Price clashed on BBC's Wales Live.
On 6 May, the Welsh Parliament election will see people vote to elect 60 Members of the Senedd (MSs).
Welsh Labour is pledging to offer all under-25s work, education, training, or self-employment.
But Mr Price described Labour's plan as "a youth job guarantee that doesn't guarantee a job at all."
When Mr Price was asked how he could guarantee all 16-24 year olds a job, he said: "In the same way that many, many governments across Europe have been implementing youth job guarantee schemes very, very successfully.
"By providing job subsidies but also by job creation as well.
"So in the short term it is by working with businesses to identify the opportunities that are there."
He said the policy would be implemented in the first year of taking office.
In response, Mr Skates said it was "really important false hope isn't given to young people".
"In many instances where those programmes have operated they've just led to longer term youth unemployment when the schemes end," he said.
"Instead, what Welsh Labour is promising is deliverable, it works."
For the Welsh Conservatives, Russell George said building an M4 relief road would help his party meet its promise to create 65,000 jobs.
He said work on it would start with "absolute urgency", but not necessarily next month.
Asked if building the road was green, he said: "You need to have roads.
"At the moment there's huge congestion on the M4 relief road, that's not acceptable.
"And we're moving to an age of electric cars, which are green, so let's not forget that as well."
Sally Stephenson, for the Welsh Liberal Democrats, said her party did not have a target figure for job creation but would focus on small businesses.
"Small businesses will be the engine that drives economic growth as we come out of the pandemic," she said.
