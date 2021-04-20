Haverfordwest house fire investigators find body
- Published
A body has been discovered following a house fire in Pembrokeshire.
The victim's next of kin is being supported by a family liaison officer, after the blaze broke out on Monday night, in Haverfordwest.
Dyfed-Powys Police officers found the body at a property in Siskin Close after fire crews were called, at about 22:45 BST.
A joint investigation into the cause is being carried out with the fire service, the force said.
The coroner has been informed about the victim's death.
Mid and West Wales Fire and Rescue Service said the fire had broken out on the ground floor before spread through the whole of the two-floor house.
It took fire crews more than three hours to put out the blaze, it added.
Related Topics
Related Internet Links
The BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.