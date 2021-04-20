BBC News

Haverfordwest house fire investigators find body

Published
image captionThe fire had spread from the ground floor through the whole of the house

A body has been discovered following a house fire in Pembrokeshire.

The victim's next of kin is being supported by a family liaison officer, after the blaze broke out on Monday night, in Haverfordwest.

Dyfed-Powys Police officers found the body at a property in Siskin Close after fire crews were called, at about 22:45 BST.

A joint investigation into the cause is being carried out with the fire service, the force said.

image captionThe emergency services are working to establish the cause of the fire

The coroner has been informed about the victim's death.

Mid and West Wales Fire and Rescue Service said the fire had broken out on the ground floor before spread through the whole of the two-floor house.

It took fire crews more than three hours to put out the blaze, it added.

