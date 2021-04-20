Wales' unemployment rate rises to 4.8%
Unemployment in Wales rose in the three months to February to 123,000, a rate of 4.8%.
That compares with an unemployment rate of 4.9% for the UK.
The latest figures from the Office for National Statistics show the number unemployed was 3,000 higher than three months earlier and 18,000 higher than the same time a year ago.
Employment was also 12,000 higher than the three months to November and 5,000 higher than the same period a year ago.
