Covid: Caldey Island monks ready to welcome back visitors after jabs
A holy Welsh island cut off from the rest of the world by the Covid pandemic is set to reopen to visitors.
All of the monks on Caldey Island, off Pembrokeshire, have now received their full coronavirus vaccination courses.
NHS staff completed the challenge after ferrying vaccines on to the island from Tenby for a second time.
The island, off Tenby, which is home to just 40 people - including about 18 Cistercian monks - will reopen to tourist boat trips from 1 May.
"Staff were delighted to return," said an official at Hywel Dda University Health Board, which was responsible for ensuring those on the island were vaccinated.
Islanders said the medics appeared "like angels" in wet weather as they carried a box of vaccines on to the island.
The health board's primary care director Jill Paterson added: "This is definitely one of our more unique vaccination clinics to reach our communities."
The island has been home to monks since the 6th Century, with the Cistercian Order relative newcomers, taking up residence on the island in 1929.
Its main economy is based on tourism, and in normal times would welcome about 55,000 day-trippers to the monastery every year, where its brothers make chocolate and perfume.