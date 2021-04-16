Newbridge: Gwent Police issue dispersal order after homes and cars damaged
Police have issued a dispersal order after receiving calls about criminal damage and disorder last weekend.
Six roads in Newbridge, Caerphilly county, will be covered by the order - specifically the Calzaghe Bridge area and its surrounding streets.
It will stay in place until 02:30 BST on Sunday 18 April.
Gwent Police said between 10 and 11 April it had received several reports of antisocial behaviour and damage to two house windows and two cars.
It said no-one was injured.
Insp Andrew Boucher said: "Anyone caught committing an act of antisocial behaviour will be prosecuted.
"We'd ask that parents ensure they know where their children are at all times, particularly while the dispersal order is in effect."
Under the order, officers have been given extra powers to direct groups to leave the area if they are involved in antisocial behaviour, if members of the public are being harassed, alarmed or distressed or if officers think their behaviour may lead to antisocial behaviour.
If groups return to that area after being moved on, members face being arrested.
The order covers Beynon Street, Blaen-Blodau Street, Bridge Street, Celynen Road, Grove Street and High Street.