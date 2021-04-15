Teacher James Oulton made pupil 'cringe' by touching her, court hears
- Published
A primary school teacher would "moan" while he sexually touched some of his pupils, one complainant has said.
She added his behaviour made her "cringe" and feel "awkward and uncomfortable".
In total, 11 ex-pupils, who were under 13, have accused James Oulton, 34, of sexually assaulting them.
He denies 30 charges at Swansea Crown Court, relating to his time at Mary Immaculate Catholic Primary School, Haverfordwest, between 2012 and 2018.
Mr Oulton has said the case was a "witch-hunt" and he behaved appropriately.
Jury members were shown a video interview with one pupil, who said the defendant would "run his hands up my skirt" to her upper thigh.
She also alleged he would pull her out of her chair, put her on his lap and "lock his arms so that you couldn't get out".
The woman also said he would "scrunch his eyes up" and make a "moaning" sound, and that this would happen every day.
She said she did not understand what it was at the time, but now believed it was a sexual sound.
Asked what her response was, she described telling him to "get off" and on one occasion, her friend "came over to hit him to get off me".
Under cross-examination by defence barrister Christopher Clee, she said she "hated" what he was doing.
Asked if she had sent him cards, the complainant said "not that I remember".
Mr Clee then read a number of letters she had written to Mr Oulton, of Haverfordwest, adding: "You gave him a letter which said 'you are the best teacher in the whole world. I'm very happy to be in your classroom'."
She said she could not remember this, adding: "But he was a good teacher. He was a nice, caring, sweet, fun teacher."
Asked about another card she sent Mr Oulton which read "you've made my life complete," the complainant said she did not remember that either, but added that Mr Oulton was "kind and nice".
"If he touched you inappropriately every day you wouldn't have sent him any of those cards would you?" Mr Clee said.
"Well he did, every single day," she replied.
The trial continues.