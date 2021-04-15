Wales' most wanted man: Police chase new leads on Mohammed Ali Ege
Police hunting a fugitive wanted in connection with the 2010 murder of a 17-year-old boy in south Wales are following up new information.
Aamir Siddiqi was hacked to death at his home in Cardiff 11 years ago after his killers went to the wrong house.
Mohammed Ali Ege, 43, fled to India before detectives in Wales could arrest him in connection with the murder.
South Wales Police say he is Wales' most wanted man and released new images of him earlier this week.
Mr Ege was arrested in India in 2011 on suspicion of conspiracy to commit murder.
But he escaped custody in 2017 while in a New Delhi railway station toilet as police officers prepared to extradite him back to the UK.
Officers said the pictures of Mr Ege, who is from the Riverside area of Cardiff, were taken while he was in custody in 2013 and they were released earlier this week with an appeal for information.
It comes 11 years after Aamir was murdered in front of his parents as he waited for his Quran teacher at his home in Roath.
"Information has been received as a result of a recent public appeal and South Wales Police wishes to thank those individuals who have taken the time to make contact," South Wales Police said in a statement.
Jason Richards and Ben Hope were jailed for a minimum of 40 years in 2013.
The pair had been paid £1,000 by a businessman, angry over a collapsed property deal, to kill a father-of-four who lived in a neighbouring street.
The judge in their trial described Aamir as a "bright, gentle and courteous boy who was much loved by his family".
"We continue to work with the National Crime Agency and international law enforcement agencies to trace Mr Ege and return him to the UK," the police statement added.
Detectives said Aamir's family continue to be updated and supported by specially-trained officers and anyone with information is asked to contact police, or report it via the police website.