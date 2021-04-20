Solicitors face action over 'quick sale' property scheme
By Jenny Johnson
BBC News
- Published
Two solicitors face disciplinary action over work on an allegedly fraudulent "quick sale" property scheme.
Wolverhampton-based Kumari-Banga Solicitors' service to homeowners has been investigated by the Solicitors Regulation Authority (SRA).
Twelve of their clients have been compensated after they sold homes through speedyproperty.co.uk, including one seller in Flintshire.
A representative for the two solicitors said they did not wish to comment.
Partners Meena Kumari and Teena Kumari Banga are facing a hearing of the Solicitors' Disciplinary Tribunal (SDT) over allegations they acted in conveyancing transactions they either knew, or should have known, were fraudulent.
Meanwhile, West Midlands Police is continuing to investigate Speedy Property which, in adverts across newspapers and online, promised house sellers a fast-cash, quick-sale service.
A number of people have been arrested and released pending further inquiries by the force's economic crime unit.
BBC Wales reported in August 2017 how Philip Edwards received only £68,000 from the £165,000 sale of his three-bedroom home in Hawarden, Flintshire, after selling through speedyproperty.co.uk.
BBC Wales has been told the remaining proceeds of the sale were paid out to two firms which had connections to Speedy Property.
Mr Edwards, who was suffering from cancer, only became aware of these payments on completion of the sale, for which he was represented by Kumari-Banga.
He initially remained as a tenant in the house, which he inherited from his parents, but was evicted after falling behind with rent payments while in hospital.
He eventually moved into sheltered accommodation with his wife and stepson.
The SDT has confirmed Ms Kumari and Ms Kumari-Banga will face a hearing on 21 June, which is expected to last five days.
They are alleged to have acted in conveyancing transactions they knew to be fraudulent, or which they should have known bore the "hallmarks" of fraud or money laundering.
They are also accused of failing to carry out proper inquiries into these transactions, or to properly advise their clients or obtain informed consent about payments to third-party companies.
Ms Kumari faces a further allegation of entering into a referral arrangement and receiving fee income from this work "in circumstances which compromised her independence and that of her firm".
The allegations against both solicitors cover a period from 2013 to mid-2017, and their legal practice is subject to SRA conditions pending conclusion of the disciplinary hearing.
The SRA's investigation focused on the solicitors' conduct in their conveyancing work for customers of the scheme.
The SRA has so far paid out nearly £875,000 to a dozen former clients of the firm through its compensation fund.
The fund is discretionary and makes grants to clients of law firms if their financial loss occurred while receiving legal services.
It is not dependent on any finding of dishonesty on the part of a solicitor.
Portsmouth solicitor Nigel Cole represented Philip Edwards and a number of other clients in their claim against Kumari-Banga.
Mr Edwards was among six of his clients who received grants through the SRA's compensation fund earlier this year.
"I'm pleased that this is over for them and that they've finally received some money back for this," said Mr Cole.
Mr Cole said previously that many of those affected by the case were "very vulnerable," including elderly and infirm homeowners or those with serious illnesses.
'Ongoing investigation'
An SRA spokesman said: "Some of Kumari-Banga's clients came to us having suffered financial hardship because of the firm's failure to account for their money.
"So far, we have made 12 payments from our compensation fund totalling nearly £875,000.
"Not every application will be successful… there are certain criteria that need to be met.
"But a number of vulnerable people will have had their not-insubstantial funds returned to them."
In connection with Speedy Property, West Midlands Police said: "Eight people have been arrested on suspicion of fraud and money laundering offences and have been released under investigation.
"A further 10 people have been voluntarily interviewed. The investigation is ongoing."