Llyn Brân reservoir to be restored to natural lake
Plans have been revealed to restore Llyn Brân reservoir in Denbighshire back to a natural lake.
Dŵr Cymru Welsh Water said the reservoir was no longer needed to supply drinking water and the area would eventually become a Special Area of Conservation.
Natural Resources Wales and environmental specialists will also work on the project.
Welsh Water said it was the "best solution" to restore the lake.
Andrew Bowen, head of dam safety at Welsh Water, said the restoration of the reservoir was a "significant opportunity to improve biodiversity in the area" by relocating rare aquatic plants from Llyn Anafon, another disused reservoir in Conwy.
It is hoped the restoration of the lake will help to improve fish migration and preserve the habitat for water vole.
Llyn Brân was originally a natural lake but dams were built in the early 20th Century to extend the lake to supply water to Denbigh Mental Hospital.
The work to restore it will begin in March 2022 and is expected to take up to two months to complete.