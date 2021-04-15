Gavin and Stacey actor Rob Brydon hints at another special
- Published
There could be one more special episode of Gavin and Stacey, according to one of the show's lead actors.
Rob Brydon, who played character Bryn West on the show, said writers James Corden and Ruth Jones left it "hanging" in the BBC One 2019 Christmas special - which had more than 17 million viewers.
The episode finished with character Nessa proposing to Smithy.
On his podcast, Brydon &, the actor said "it would seem so strange" to not have another episode.
The Gavin and Stacey Christmas special - set in Barry Island - was the UK's most-watched scripted TV programme of the 2010s.
Actor and comedian Brydon made the comments while discussing the comedy with Sheridan Smith, who played Smithy's sister Ruth "Rudi" Smith in the programme.
He said: "Well, I think they might do one more special. But they should crack on if they are going to do it."
Sheridan Smith said: "They created this masterpiece sort of one-off Christmas special.
"Now everyone's asking for more, aren't they?"
She said: "What a cast and everyone was so lovely; the crew, everyone, was brilliant on that job", adding that Corden and Jones' creation was "genius".
"They wrote it so well and so to just be a small part of it was an honour," she said.
