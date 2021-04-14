Covid vaccination staff set sail to jab Caldey Island monks
- Published
From sports halls to surgeries and orangeries to old toy shops, people are being vaccinated in all buildings.
You can add a monastery to that list as the monks who live on an island just off the Welsh coast had their second Covid-19 jab on Wednesday.
Staff from Tenby Surgery sailed over to Caldey Island, less than a mile (1.6 km) off the Pembrokeshire coast, to give the Cistercian monks a full dose.
Health chiefs said it was one of "the more unique vaccination clinics".
The Cistercian monks, who took up residence on the island in 1929 to lead a life of prayer and quiet living, had their first vaccination during a visit in February.
But their local surgery staff paid another visit to the island on Wednesday with a dose of the Oxford-AstraZeneca vaccine.
Jabs were also given to other eligible residents of Caldey Island, which is one of the UK's holy islands with a long monastic heritage.
"This is definitely one of our more unique vaccination clinics to reach our communities and we are pleased to be returning," said Jill Paterson of Hywel Dda University health board.