Free lateral flow Covid tests in Wales for those unable to work at home
- Published
Anyone who cannot work from home in Wales will be able to get free rapid Covid home testing kits, the Welsh government said.
The lateral flow tests will be available to be picked up from local Covid-19 test sites from Friday.
Officials said they were also looking at making other locations available to collect self-test kits, as well as posting them out to individual homes.
Testing in schools will also be extended for all pupils from Year 7.
The Welsh government said the latest measures were an step forward in the fight against the virus, especially for those unable to carry out their jobs at home.
"It is hoped that improving the availability of lateral flow tests will make regular asymptomatic testing for coronavirus more convenient and accessible for people not covered under existing schemes at workplaces, childcare settings, schools, colleges and universities," an official said.
It follows an announcement by the UK Health Secretary Matt Hancock earlier this month that two lateral flow kits a week would be offered to everyone in England.
At each testing site people will be able to collect the rapid lateral flow tests between 08:00 and 13:00. They will not need to make an appointment before collection.
The sites will close for a deep clean and reopen for symptomatic PCR testing between 14:00 and 20:00 each day.
Each person will routinely be able to collect two packs of seven lateral flow self-test kits for home use. It is recommended tests are undertaken twice a week with the results recorded on the UK government portal.
The tests take about 30 minutes to give a result.
In addition to the new testing kits for workers in Wales, the Welsh government said it was extending rapid testing to all secondary school pupils from Monday.
At the moment, only those in Year 10 and above, as well as staff, are eligible for two free lateral tests a week.
The tests remain voluntary and will be taken at home, with results registered online.