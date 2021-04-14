Covid: Households with immune-supressed adults offered vaccine
People living with adults with weakened immune systems are to be offered a Covid vaccine, the Welsh government has said.
Adults with a compromised immune system are less likely to be able to fight infections.
Evidence is growing that vaccinated people are less likely to pass the virus on to others.
Following official advice, people over the age of 16 in these households will now be called for a jab.
The Welsh government said it had accepted the Joint Committee on Vaccination and Immunisation's advice on the subject.
England announced the same policy in March.
A spokeswoman said arrangements were being made to invite the relevant people for vaccination.
There is evidence that immuno-suppressed people do not mount such a strong antibody response to the vaccine, leaving them less well protected against Covid.
There is no plan to offer jabs to those living with immuno-suppressed children, or to offer the jab to children under 16 living with immuno-suppressed adults.
Everyone who is immuno-suppressed should already have been vaccinated as part of Group 6 - people with underlying health conditions aged 16 to 64 - under the schedule set out by the Welsh government.
Anyone in this group who has not received an offer of a jab is asked to contact their health board.
They include:
- patients having chemotherapy leading to immuno-suppression
- patients undergoing radical radiotherapy
- people who have received solid organ transplants
- bone marrow or stem cell transplant recipients
- people with HIV infection at all stages
- those with multiple myeloma or genetic disorders affecting the immune system
- anyone with rheumatoid arthritis and psoriasis who may require long-term immuno-suppressive treatments.