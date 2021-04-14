Dafydd Thomas suffered 'severe facial injuries' before death
- Published
A man was found dead on his driveway with severe facial injuries next to his pick-up truck, an inquest has heard.
Dafydd Price Thomas died in Minffordd, Gwynedd, in March. A man has appeared in court accused of his murder.
North-west Wales acting senior coroner, Katie Sutherland, said Mr Thomas was found close to the farm where he lived.
Home Office pathologist Dr Brian Rodgers gave the provisional cause of death as inhalation of blood due to severe blunt trauma facial injuries.
Ms Sutherland told the inquest opening in Caernarfon: "I will review after any trial whether an inquest ought then to be held."
Mr Thomas, whose 65th birthday was days before he died, had been a director of Gwynedd Environmental Waste Services Limited.